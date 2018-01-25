autoevolution
 

Teaser: The European Side of the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

25 Jan 2018, 11:27 UTC ·
by
Without prior knowledge of what you are looking at, a quick glance at the photo here might make you think you are looking at a possible new BMW SUV. The back end of this car, from the passenger door onwards, sure looks like one.
But it's not. It is the new Santa Fe, the fourth generation of the hugely successful South Korean SUV, to be shown in full glory at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show this March. Until then, Hyundai today opened the gates to its pre-show reveals, starting with this teaser image.

The carmaker did not announce any details about the technical capabilities of its newest vehicle. We know whether what will power it will be different than the current range: the existing Santa Fe uses one 2.2-liter diesel and one 3.3-liter gasoline engine.

But we know that the Koreans, being Koreans, will make a big show of being technologically-savvy. They promise for the new Santa Fe “a comprehensive package of Hyundai’s latest active safety features under the Smart Sense technology umbrella.”

They also say the SUV will employ industry-first Rear Occupant Alert monitors, that will alert the driver, when he leaves the car, there are passengers in the back seats (in case, you know, you forget your child there).

Automatic braking will also be part of the package offered with the Santa Fe: “to avoid the risk of collision when reversing out of narrow areas with limited visibility, the system warns the driver and applies the brakes automatically.”

The Hyundai Santa Fe was launched in 2000 as the first SUV of the Korean carmaker. It shared its platform with the Sonata and, despite its peculiar look, proved to be a hit on the American market (it soon became Hyundai best seller in the U.S.), despite being released at the same time as the Ford Escape and Pontiac Aztek.
