Indian Hyundai Santro Spied Undergoing Winter Testing in Europe, is Not the i10

11 Jan 2018, 11:56 UTC ·
by
Korean engineers testing an Indian market car with German license plates in Sweden. That's the best way to describe our first contact with the Hyundai Santro. Did we mention that it looks like a cheap, 5-door version of the Fiat 500?
Yeah, it's kind of hard to imagine that such a confusing little car comes from the same company as the straight-laced Genesis G90. Hyundai hasn't been making small cars for that long, and with the current generation i10 city car dating back to 2013, it's only natural that we believed this to be an all-new version of that.

However, sources from India have confirmed that this is, in fact, the Hyundai Santro. If you haven't heard the name before, that's because we're dealing with a brand new nameplate, so new that its designation isn't official yet. All we have is a codename, which is AH2, and the words of Hyundai India's CEO: "We will launch a new compact family car for the Indian audience by mid-2018."

It's expected that the Santro will debut next month at the 2018 New Delhi Auto Expo and may slot above the Eon as the second least expensive car they have.

Hyundai previously sold a car called the Santro Xing between 1998 and 2014. It shares a tall roof with this prototype and large windows with the car we see hidden under these wrappings.

The Santro is said to fill the gap left by the Grand i10. It will compete against the Datsun Go and offer a choice of 0.8-liter or 1.0-liter gasoline engines matched to either a 5-speed manual or an automated manual transmission.

Coming to cost department, the all-new Santro will be the volume churner for Hyundai India, and it will be priced competitively. Its rivals will include the Datsun Go, Renault Kwid, Maruti Alto and Tata Tiago.
