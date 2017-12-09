autoevolution
Hyundai i10, Suzuki Celerio and VW Up! Compete in Small Car Comparison

As more and more features are being added on, even superminis are getting too expensive for first-time car buyers. So we're going to look at three even smaller alternatives today, the Suzuki Celerio, Hyundai i10 and Volkswagen Up!.
Price is definitely the most significant factor here, as the cheapest car in the group doesn't even come with some features we take for granted, like electrically adjustable mirrors or a touchscreen infotainment. It is one of the most basic cars you can buy in Europe.

Other than its affordability, there aren't that many nice things you can say about it. It's not particularly pleasant to look at; the steering feels like it's not connected to the wheels and the materials used make taking the bus seem luxurious. But it is surprisingly spacious.

Hyundai has made a business out of underpricing the competition. And while the i10 isn't the cheapest A-segment car, it is one of the most well equipped, with electric mirrors in the back, colorful interior trim, and a good infotainment system.

Why pick the VW Up! for this test over the cheaper Skoda Citigo, its sister car? We thought about that for a while and realized Mat wanted to show the high end of this segment. After the recent facelift, the German car is now available with a turbocharged 1-liter engine, some accent colors and a Beats audio system.

It's the winner of this test. But it doesn't mean that you should buy one immediately. Buying a brand new A-segment car means you are willing to sacrifice some things, so we're not sure the 1-liter turbo engine, which is expensive and thirsty, is what most people want.

Maybe a better PCP deal or longer warranty are the deal-makers. Perhaps you just want to make a statement and will buy the funky Fiat 500. Still, that Up! is very... German.

