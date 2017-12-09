autoevolution
2018 Chevrolet Silverado HD Coming To Australia With Duramax Power

Along with the Holden Colorado SportsCat and SportsCat+ by HSV, the Australian arm of General Motors confirmed that the Chevrolet Silverado HD is coming to the Land Down Under. As expected from a workhorse of this size, there’s only one engine option available: the Duramax 6.6-liter V8.
With 332 kW and 1,234 Nm of torque and an Allison 1000 six-speed automatic transmission, the latest addition to the General Motors lineup in Australia is capable of towing from 3.5 to 6.1 tonnes. Payload capacity, on the other hand, varies between 1,140 and 1,848 kilograms.

In total, the golden bowtie will import one 3500HD and four variants of the 2500HD. The lineup ranges from the work-oriented WT and is topped by the LTZ, Midnight Edition, and Custom Sport Edition. “But wait, aren’t these trucks manufactured in left-hand drive?” They are, but Holden Special Vehicles will convert them to right-hand drive from April 2018.

“Whether it be the farming or mining sectors, those who need to pull a large caravan or horse float or simply those who want awesome towing and load carrying capability, Silverado is the pinnacle of the GM range”, declared Tim Jackson, managing director of Holden Special Vehicles.

Regardless of capacities and trim lines, the Silverado HD coming to Australia will ship with 4x4 as standard (including an automatic locking rear differential) and in Crew Cab format. The 3500HD LTZ, which is the utmost capable of the lot, will become available from June 2018 onwards.

Up to this point, the only choice Australia and New Zealand had above the one-tonne utes that sell so well in this part of the world was the Ram pickup, which is converted to right-hand drive by American Special Vehicles. The full-size segment will get even more crowded as Nissan recently expressed interest in bringing the Titan there.

In addition to the Silverado and SportsCat, Holden Special Vehicles also targets the Ford Motor Company with the Chevrolet Camaro. Confirmed to arrive in Australia and New Zealand in mid-2018, the pony car will take on the Mustang in one well-equipped configuration: 2SS Coupe with the eight-speed automatic transmission.

