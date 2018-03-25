2019 Volkswagen Advanced Mid-Size SUV Debuts In China, Targets “The Elites”

Over in the China, Volkswagen
and FAW joined hands to create the Advanced Mid-Size SUV. What you’re looking at are two near-production prototypes, with the real deal scheduled to go into production by the end of 2018.
So what is it? For starters, the Advanced Mid-Size SUV
isn’t a mid-sized SUV. The MQB
-underpinned newcomer slots between the T-Roc and Tiguan in terms of dimensions, making it a compact crossover. But if you listen to what FAW-Volkswagen has to say, then you'd better think of this fellow as the smaller brother of the Teramont (a.k.a. Atlas).
“Targeting the elites in China,”
the Advanced Mid-Size SUV has a touch of coupe styling to it. This is most apparent at the D-pillar, which is connected to the hood by a horizontal line that beautifies the side of the vehicle. The aluminum trim and slim ornaments on the front fenders also look the part, as does the clamshell-style hood.
“Built specifically for the Chinese market,”
the newest member of the FAW-Volkswagen
lineup “is a great choice for generations who are ambitious, dedicated to work, and proud of their achievements.”
The automaker’s PR department in China is… let’s say intriguing, more so if you bear in mind that the most powerful country in Asia is facing an aging problem.
Based on what the badge on the right-hand side of the tailgate reads, the powertrain of the gold-painted prototype is of the TSI type, most likely the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder found in the T-Roc
, Tiguan, and Atlas. 190 metric horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, 4Motion all-wheel-drive, seven-speed DSG, this is what we expect the drivetrain has to offer.
Will we ever see the Advanced Mid-Size SUV in the United States or Europe? Being the Volkswagen Group we’re talking about, never say never. Revealed at the world premiere of the new Touareg in Beijing, the yet-to-be-named crossover is one of “at least 10 further SUV models”
that Volkswagen will launch in this part of the world by 2020.