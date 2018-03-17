autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Volkswagen to Crash-Test Cars at 62 MPH in New Safety Facility

17 Mar 2018, 8:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The great financial performance of last year has made German manufacturer Volkswagen very optimistic about the future. Despite the backlash of the still ongoing Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen managed to weather all adversities and is now embarked in serious investments for the future.
5 photos
Volkswagen Passat Facelift Coming in 2018 With Arteon StylingVolkswagen Passat Facelift Coming in 2018 With Arteon StylingVolkswagen Passat Facelift Coming in 2018 With Arteon StylingVolkswagen Passat Facelift Coming in 2018 With Arteon Styling
One such investment is the creation of a new safety center at the headquarters in Wolfsburg. Spread on 8,000 square meters on three floors (26,200 square feet),  the facility will serve as the place where all new VW cars and safety systems will be tested.

The new building will house all of the carmaker’s safety related activities. German engineers have developed a new crash sled, to allow vehicle tests at speeds of up to 100 km/h, with total weights of up to three tons.

The cars will be accelerated on a 140 meters (460 feet) long underfloor cable-rail system and slammed into obstacles. As one test is ongoing, another can be prepared so that the target of 800 sled tests per year is maintained (that’s roughly a little over two crash tests per day).

"This state-of-the-art sled system allows us to reproduce the dynamic movements of a crash as well as simulate so-called 'prebraking' scenarios" said Gunnar Koether, Volkswagen’s head of vehicle safety.

"We can accurately demonstrate the operation of modern active safety systems such as emergency braking in our sled tests."

Aside for the new sled system, the safety facility will host a wider range of related technologies. Volkswagen says it has there multiple test benches, workstations for the development team and a control room.

Sled testing, as the procedure Is called, is a cost-effective way of seeing how cars and parts would survive an impact. Additional systems, like airbag deployment, can also be studied. There are currently two types of sleds for this operation: one that accelerates the car from a standstill and slams it into an obstacle, and another that makes use of a hydraulic ram to simulate impact.
Volkswagen Crash Test crash sled safety rating
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  