2018 Volkswagen Touareg Breaks Cover in China

The unveiling of the new generation Volkswagen Touareg
took place as scheduled in China, during a press conference teaming with promises of an exciting future for the German group on the Chinese market.
47 photos
Already shown in dozens of spy shots that have flooded media in recent months, the visual details of the third generation of the SUV
have been completed with official technical information.
To target its main markets (China, Europe, and Russia), the 2018 Volkswagen Touareg will get from launch two V6 diesel engines with an output of 231 and 286 horsepower, respectively. Only in selected markets, the model will be available from the get-go with a V6 petrol engine (340 hp) and a V8 turbodiesel (421 hp).
The dimensions of the car’s body have been slightly changed. The SUV grew in dimensions in both width and length but managed to lose some 106 kg (234 pounds). It also added some more space to the luggage compartment, an increase from 697 to 810 liters with rear bench seat up.
One of the most interesting premieres on the new Touareg is the introduction of new a design for the dashboard Volkswagen calls Innovision Cockpit. Marking a significant departure from what is featured on the previous versions of the SUV, Innovision comes with a digital instrument cluster paired with a 12-inch display in the center of the dash.
This pretty much means Volkswagen
has dropped the use of conventional buttons or switches in favor of intuitive and touch control for anything from information and communication to entertainment. The Germans compare the system to a new smartphone, which can be set up and tuned to personal needs.
From launch, the new Touareg will get nifty gadgets like Night Vision to detect beings in darkness via a thermal imaging camera, semi-automated steering and lane keeping, accelerating and braking up to 60 km/h (37 mph) and a windshield heads-up display.
The official market launch of the new Touareg has not yet been announced.