New Lincoln Continental To Get Suicide Doors

The truth of the matter is, the Ford Motor Company’s Lincoln division could’ve done a lot more to make the Continental as good as possible. It’s because of this half-hearted approach that sales aren’t doing great. There’s even a possibility the luxo-sedan could be discontinued, as it moved 18,846 units in 18 months of sales.On the flip side, the discontinuation can wait because there’s a new rendition in the offing, bragging with rear-hinged doors. From Automotive News , citing dealers from the 2018 NADA show: “Lincoln plans to add suicide doors to a future version of the Continental sedan in a move that harks back to the nameplate's iconic past.”The Lincoln dealers, who didn’t want to be identified for the most obvious of reasons, claim that the automaker had shown them a photo of the overhauled Continental with rear-hinged doors. Dealers also “saw the upcoming Aviator crossover , which will debut next week at the New York auto show,” and that’s the gist of it all.Lincoln re-applied for the Aviator trademark in 2015. Compared to the short-livedbased on the third generation of the Ford Explorer, the newcomer will transition from body-on-frame to unibody construction thanks to the CD6 platform . The modular architecture will be shared with the next-generation Explorer.The Explorer, Aviator, and Continental will be offered with a selection of four- and six-cylinder engines, with the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 expected to top the range with 400-plus horsepower . Regardless of application, the twin-turbo six-pot plant will be matched to the 10-speed automatic transmission co-developed with General Motors.