2018 Lincoln Navigator L Tuned By Hennessey to 600 Horsepower

Enter Hennessey Performance Engineering HPE 600 upgrade, which takes the 3.5-liter to 600 boosted ponies at 6,000 rpm and 622 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 revolutions per minute. Those specifications are similar to the Velociraptor 600
, and they come as no surprise ‘cause the Navigator and F-150 ride on the same platform.
Zero to 60 comes in 4.8 seconds, six tenths slower than the Velociraptor. The quarter-mile, on the other hand, is neck-and-neck at 12.9 seconds at 107 miles per hour. How did Hennessey
extract so much suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the EcoBoost V6? In addition to high-flow air induction, the HPE 600 upgrade further includes a larger intercooler with an improved blow-off valve, ECU
re-flash, and a stainless steel exhaust system that lets the engine breathe out easier than before.
Optional features? Hennessey has some of those as well, including six-piston brake calipers with 15.1-inch rotors developed by Brembo
, 22-inch forged monoblock wheels wrapped in performance tires, and a lowering kit for the suspension system.
In addition to the starting price of the donor vehicle ($72,055
), the HPE 600 upgrade adds $19,950 to the tally. On the other hand, it’s good value considering that calibration is included in the price, as are the embroidered headrests, serial-numbered interior and engine plaques, as well as the three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty.
“We are now very pleased to have a high-powered Lincoln to add to our family fleet,”
declared head honcho John Hennessey
. “But I probably won’t get as much seat time as I would like as my wife, Hope, will probably get the keys to our special Lincoln before I do!”