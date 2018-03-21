2018 Lincoln Navigator L Tuned By Hennessey to 600 Horsepower

autoevolution
As far as luxury SUVs of the full-size variety are concerned, Lincoln has the edge over Cadillac’s Escalade with the all-new Navigator. Especially in long-wheelbase form, the body-on-frame luxobarge ticks all the right boxes, F-150 Raptor twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine and all. But what if the customer needs more power?
Enter Hennessey Performance Engineering HPE 600 upgrade, which takes the 3.5-liter to 600 boosted ponies at 6,000 rpm and 622 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 revolutions per minute. Those specifications are similar to the Velociraptor 600, and they come as no surprise ‘cause the Navigator and F-150 ride on the same platform.

Zero to 60 comes in 4.8 seconds, six tenths slower than the Velociraptor. The quarter-mile, on the other hand, is neck-and-neck at 12.9 seconds at 107 miles per hour. How did Hennessey extract so much suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the EcoBoost V6? In addition to high-flow air induction, the HPE 600 upgrade further includes a larger intercooler with an improved blow-off valve, ECU re-flash, and a stainless steel exhaust system that lets the engine breathe out easier than before.

Optional features? Hennessey has some of those as well, including six-piston brake calipers with 15.1-inch rotors developed by Brembo, 22-inch forged monoblock wheels wrapped in performance tires, and a lowering kit for the suspension system.

In addition to the starting price of the donor vehicle ($72,055), the HPE 600 upgrade adds $19,950 to the tally. On the other hand, it’s good value considering that calibration is included in the price, as are the embroidered headrests, serial-numbered interior and engine plaques, as well as the three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty.

“We are now very pleased to have a high-powered Lincoln to add to our family fleet,” declared head honcho John Hennessey. “But I probably won’t get as much seat time as I would like as my wife, Hope, will probably get the keys to our special Lincoln before I do!”
