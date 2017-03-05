Hennessey Performance Tunes The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor To 605 HP

Maximum off-road performance. That’s what the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
is all about, and that’s why it costs a lot of money for a light-duty full-size pickup. But in the hands of Hennessey, however, the dune-bashing workhorse gets even more serious.
Now available to order, the 2017 Hennessey Velociraptor 600 Twin Turbo trumps the original in terms of performance by a long margin. The Texas-based tuner managed to squeeze 605 horsepower at 6,000 rpm out of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, as well as a ground-shaking 622 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm.
With these numbers under its belt, the Velociraptor can hit 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. For the quarter-mile
junkie, make that 12.9 seconds at 110 mph. Massively impressive stuff, alright, but then again, Hennessey has some serious hardware to back that performance up. To achieve that output, the V6 was enhanced with high-flow air induction and turbo system upgrades.
That’s but the tip of the iceberg, though. To keep things nice and cool, Hennessey
also performed an intercooler upgrade, piping included. And to make sure the engine sounds crisper than it normally does, a stainless steel cat-back exhaust replaces the factory unit. Last, but not least, different engine management software rounds off the list of powertrain changes.
Production is limited to 100 units for the 2017 model year, each coming with an interior plaque and an underhood plaque to attest the Velociraptor’s exclusive character. Each build carries a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.
Hennessey can further the visual presence of the Velociraptor with the so-called Off-Road Stage 1 Package. Opt for it, and you get five LED lights in the Velociraptor-exclusive front bumper, a similarly good-looking rear bumper, 20-inch 10-spoke wheels fitted with 35-inch Toyo off-road tires, a suspension leveling kit that ramps things up by 3 inches, and a suite of exterior emblems.
Those customers who need even more badassery from the Velociraptor can opt for the 6x6 treatment
, which starts from a mind-boggling $295,000.
2017 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Ford Raptor Truck now available for ordering. #hennessey #velociraptor #fordraptor #2017raptor #pennzoil
A post shared by Hennessey Performance (@hennesseyperformance) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:22pm PST