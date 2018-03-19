autoevolution
Wheelsandmore Stage 2 Ferrari GTC4Lusso T Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Conceived as a more affordable alternative to the V12-powered GTC4Lusso, the Prancing Horse with seating for four and the T suffix is no slouch. From 3.9 liters displacement, eight cylinders, and two twin-scroll turbos, the GTC4Lusso T brags with 610 PS (602 horsepower) and 760 Nm (560 pound-feet) from 3,000 to 5,250 rpm.
The T also happens to be lighter than the V12 because it doesn’t feature Ferarri’s intricate all-wheel-drive system. For all that, the T is one-tenth of a second slower to 100 km/h, hitting three-digit realm in just 3.5 seconds. Top speed? 320 km/h (199 mph), which is crazy if you bear in mind that this fellow is a 2+2 grand tourer.

But there’s more to extract from the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8. This is where Wheelsandmore steps into the limelight with the Stage 2 upgrade. Consisting of the Tec-Tronic ECU and an exhaust system with sport catalytic converters, the GTC4Lusso T in this specification has 715 PS (705 horsepower) to offer. Torque is formidable in its own right, peaking at a Hellcat-bashing 885 Nm (652 pound-feet).

Needless to say, the Wheelsandmore Stage 2 GTC4Lusso T has the edge over the GTC4Lusso with this sort of performance available at the tap of the loud pedal. Customers who aren’t prepared for such mods can go for the Stage 1 upgrade, whose Tec-Tronic engine control unit dials up the output to 695 PS (685 horsepower) and 860 Nm (634 pound-feet). Not bad for €2,520 without VAT, right?

The 21- and 22-inch wheels you can admire in the photo gallery are a little more expensive, though, with Wheelsandmore asking €12,597 per set. Lowering springs are also available, dropping the ride height by 30 millimeters. For those who get anxious by speed bumps, the suspension kit is compatible with the nose-lift system.

Last, but certainly not least, customers who want their neighbor and the neighbor’s neighbor to wake up in shock every morning or so can opt for the “oversized exhaust system.” Quite a fitting name for an exhaust that includes an X-pipe, downpipes, and gains of up to 20 ponies, isn't it?
