autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Alpina Brings XD3 And XD4 In Geneva, Both Are Quad-Turbocharged

9 Mar 2018, 8:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Remember the days when having two turbochargers strapped to the engine was a novelty of sorts? That was the 1990s and cars of that type included the Jaguar XJ220, but now, four is the norm when you’re talking BMWs and Alpina models. Speaking of the automaker’s favorite tuner, the XD3 and XD4 arrived in Geneva with 388 PS and 770 Nm (567 pound-feet) of torque.
37 photos
Alpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 and XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 and XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 and XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 and XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 and XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD4 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAlpina XD3 live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show
Developed from the G01 and G02 generations of the X3 and X4, both models are equipped with a 3.0-liter inline-six diesel connected to the tried-and-tested automatic transmission from ZF. The goodies are channeled through all four wheels, and the performance is impressive. Case in point: 4.6 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph). Top speed, you ask? That would be 268 km/h (167 mph) for the XD4.

Right-hand-drive vehicles for the UK aren’t as lucky, with Alpina offering 333 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) from a twin-turbocharged version of the 3.0-liter diesel. Nevertheless, that’s plenty enough for a compact-sized crossover riding on 22-inch lightweight forged wheels and gifted with an upgraded chassis.

Sports suspension, an active differential at the rear axle, electronically adjustable dampers, there’s a whole lot to like about these fellars. The cherry on top of the Alpina treatment, however, is the subtle body kit with a dinky spoiler and no less than four tailpipes. The XD4 goes one step further, adding a rear splitter.

The goodies list carries on inside the car, with customers offered a hand-crafted and leather-wrapped steering wheel, bespoke instrument cluster design, and a little plaque located at the bottom of the dashboard, right in front of the gear lever. Even by the premium standards of BMW, the Alpina-spec cabin is something to behold.

Pricing for either model isn’t available for the time being, but it will be soon enough considering the order books open in the second quarter of the year. Deliveries for the XD3 and XD4, meanwhile, are scheduled to start at the beginning of 2019.
Alpina XD3 2018 Geneva Motor Show Alpina XD4 tuning Alpina BMW X3 BMW X4
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  