Alpina XD3 Is a Quad-Turbocharged 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30d

26 Feb 2018
by
The G01 is the best X3 yet, and BMW is working on the X3 M as well for customers who want the bragging rights of the M3 with the practicality of a sport utility vehicle. On the flip side, Alpina did much of the same thing with the XD3, which boasts not one, not two, not three, but four turbocharged and a diesel engine.
B57 is its name, and from the stock tune of 265 PS and 620 Nm (457 pound-feet) of torque in the X3 xDrive 30d, the XD3 is rated at 388 PS and 770 Nm (567 pound-feet) from 3.0 liters. Putting that into perspective, torque is on par with the Ferrari 488 Pista, which is the Prancing Horse’s most powerful V8-powered model ever.

Performance and fuel economy? 4.6 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph), 266 km/h (165 mph) on full song, and 9 liters/100 km (31 UK mpg or 26 U.S. mpg) on the combined cycle. That’s neat, alright, but the right-hand drive XD3 isn’t as much.

For British customers, the Alpina-ified BMW X3 xDrive 30d has two turbochargers instead of four, wringing out 333 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque. Regardless of where the steering wheel is located, the XD3 comes as standard with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and rear-biased all-wheel-drive.

In addition to the go-faster treatment, Alpina also upgrades the chassis with sports suspension, electronically adjustable dampers, active differential at the rear, and 20-inch wheels. 22-inch lightweight forged wheels are offered as an optional extra.

Last, but certainly not least, take a look at the exterior modifications brought to the XD3. As expected from Alpina, the looks aren’t over the top nor subdued. The well-rounded aesthetics are mirrored by the interior, which also looks and feels just right for what the XD3 tries to be.

Pricing isn’t available for the time being, with the order books opening in the second quarter of 2018. Deliveries in Europe are slated to begin in early 2019.

