Epic: Alpina XD3 Prototype Spied Carrying Laundry

17 Oct 2017, 15:11 UTC
We'd imagine that you'd look pretty cool picking up dry cleaning in the brand new BMW X3, a car which nobody owns yet. However, carrying fresh shirts in an Alpina version is even better.
BMW has launched a new generation of the X3, and soon there will be an X3 M as well. However, Alpina is also working on a go-fast SUV.

Our spies managed to capture detailed photos of new XD3 ahead of its likely debut at next year's Geneva Motor Show. The prototype features a new bumper design that we actually like a lot more than BMW's.

It gives the SUV a sporty yet somewhat retro look. However, the wheels don't copy the same multi-spoke design Alpina has been using for decades. Just compare what you see here with the B5 they brought out during this year's Geneva Motor Show!

Unfortunately, the back hasn't been upgraded yet, so we're stuck with the Sport fake black diffuser. When ready, the XD3 will sport quad exhaust tips that are recessed into the bumper. There should also be some subtle aero for the hatch.

Alpina only sells a few cars in the states, such as the 6 Series-derived B6 (in several body styles) or the B7. However, the Europeans also have diesel versions like the XD3. Or at least we think it's a diesel model since that's what they offered the last time.

Competing with the M-tuned factory X3 would be difficult. But what's Alpina going to offer? Well, there's a really cool engine in the D5 S that we'd like to see being used. The company takes the B57 3-liter and makes its own tri-turbo version with 388 HP and 800 Nm of torque.

However, it's possible that the XD3 will make due with the 326 twin-turbo version, which isn't as much of a headline grabber. Still, both will have the same rear-biased AWD system and 8-speed gearbox. The de-restriction module should allow them to sail past restricted diesel SUVs like the SQ7.
