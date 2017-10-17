Epic: Alpina XD3 Prototype Spied Carrying Laundry

We'd imagine that you'd look pretty cool picking up dry cleaning in the brand new BMW X3, a car which nobody owns yet. However, carrying fresh shirts in an Alpina version is even better.

Our spies managed to capture detailed photos of new XD3 ahead of its likely debut at next year's Geneva Motor Show. The prototype features a new bumper design that we actually like a lot more than BMW's.



It gives the SUV a sporty yet somewhat retro look. However, the wheels don't copy the same multi-spoke design Alpina has been using for decades. Just compare what you see here with the



Unfortunately, the back hasn't been upgraded yet, so we're stuck with the Sport fake black diffuser. When ready, the XD3 will sport quad exhaust tips that are recessed into the bumper. There should also be some subtle aero for the hatch.



Alpina only sells a few cars in the states, such as the 6 Series-derived B6 (in several body styles) or the B7. However, the Europeans also have diesel versions like the XD3. Or at least we think it's a diesel model since that's what they offered the last time.



Competing with the M-tuned factory X3 would be difficult. But what's Alpina going to offer? Well, there's a really cool engine in the HP and 800 Nm of torque.



