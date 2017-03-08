autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Shows Up In Geneva With 608 PS Twin-Turbo V8

 
8 Mar 2017, 14:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Unmistakable. That’s what an Alpina is all about in a sea of BMWs that all look too alike. And with the all-new B5 Bi-Turbo that’s based on the 5 Series, Alpina proves once again that it’s a manufacturer, not a mere tuner as some individuals label it.
The M550i xDrive looks pretty good as is, but once the Buchloe-based outfit gets its hands on it, its specialness goes up by a long margin. As with every other Alpina, it’s the classically correct wheels that grab your attention in the first instance. Then there’s the more coherent front end and the more aggressive rear rump, albeit not as aggressive as an M5.

In essence, the 2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Sedan gives the impression that it’s the go-faster connaisseur’s hooning machine. For the family-minded gentleman, the company can pull the same visual tricks, both inside and out, with the Touring variant of the seventh-generation 5er.

Be it the Sedan or Touring, the Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo draws its oomph from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. It’s a familiar N63 unit, boasting direct fuel injection and Valvetronic variable valve timing, but with a huge twist. In the Alpina, the force-fed V8 develops a whopping 608 PS, which works out at 600 of them horsepower. Torque is even more impressive at 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), translating into a 3.5-second run to 100 km/h (62 mph).

Top speed? 330 km/h (205 mph), thank you! The numbers are definitely impressive, and so is the price. Excluding VAT and other taxes, the 2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Sedan retails from 94,118 euros in its domestic market. The Touring, meanwhile, ups the ante to 96,891 euros. Bearing in mind the generous standard equipment list, the new B5 is definitely worth it.

The options list, meanwhile, consists of sensible goodies such as the Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go system. For some reason, it costs €8 euros more in the case of the Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Sedan. Don’t ask why because I don’t know either. The options you should definitely go for, though, are the limited-slip differential (€2,773.11) and the better braking system (€1,495.80).
2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo v8 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo BMW M550i xDrive BMW Alpina 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673