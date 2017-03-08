2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Shows Up In Geneva With 608 PS Twin-Turbo V8

Unmistakable. That’s what an Alpina is all about in a sea of BMWs
that all look too alike. And with the all-new B5 Bi-Turbo that’s based on the 5 Series, Alpina proves once again that it’s a manufacturer, not a mere tuner as some individuals label it.
The M550i xDrive
looks pretty good as is, but once the Buchloe-based outfit gets its hands on it, its specialness goes up by a long margin. As with every other Alpina, it’s the classically correct wheels that grab your attention in the first instance. Then there’s the more coherent front end and the more aggressive rear rump, albeit not as aggressive as an M5.
In essence, the 2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Sedan
gives the impression that it’s the go-faster connaisseur’s hooning machine. For the family-minded gentleman, the company can pull the same visual tricks, both inside and out, with the Touring variant of the seventh-generation 5er.
Be it the Sedan or Touring, the Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo draws its oomph from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. It’s a familiar N63
unit, boasting direct fuel injection and Valvetronic variable valve timing, but with a huge twist. In the Alpina, the force-fed V8 develops a whopping 608 PS, which works out at 600 of them horsepower. Torque is even more impressive at 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), translating into a 3.5-second run to 100 km/h (62 mph).
Top speed? 330 km/h (205 mph), thank you! The numbers are definitely impressive, and so is the price. Excluding VAT and other taxes, the 2018 Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Sedan retails from 94,118 euros in its domestic market. The Touring
, meanwhile, ups the ante to 96,891 euros. Bearing in mind the generous standard equipment list, the new B5 is definitely worth it.
The options list, meanwhile, consists of sensible goodies such as the Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go system. For some reason, it costs €8 euros more in the case of the Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Sedan. Don’t ask why because I don’t know either. The options you should definitely go for, though, are the limited-slip differential (€2,773.11) and the better braking system (€1,495.80).