autoevolution
 

What If the Earth Stopped Rotating?

26 Feb 2018, 14:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We literally owe the days of our lives to the rotation of the Earth. As it spins around its axle, our planet, and everything on it, travels at an average speed of a little over 1,000 miles per hour (1,610 km/h), coming full circle in 24 hours.
6 photos
NASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars RoversNASA Mars Rovers
But what if the planet stopped spinning for whatever reason? Far-fetched as that sounds, it could happen. Actually, it is happening, slowly, but it is happening.

According to Forbes, the increased number of earthquakes in recent years is to be blamed on a slowing down of Earth's rotation. Apparently, this is a cyclical and natural behaviour. and the few milliseconds per day lost over one period are slowly recovered in the following one.

But, as said, what would happen if the Earth suddenly stopped rotating? An online TV series called What If aired on Facebook this past weekend an episode answering exactly that question.

The short answer is: death for all. Since the Earth is traveling at 1,000 mph, all creatures on it are like passengers in a car, shooting down the road at that same speed.

Stopping all of a sudden would cause everyone, and everything, that is not firmly attached to the ground to be sent eastward at speeds equal to those of the Earth's rotation. That's like experiencing nuclear-blast force winds and, even if the force we are dealing with here is not nuclear, it is still deadly.

That’s because of Newton's first law of motion, or the law of inertia, that states that an object in motion (that would be you, moving together with the planet at a crazy speed) stays in motion with the same speed and in the same direction unless acted upon by an unbalanced force.

In the video below, you can see some other effects of this unlikely scenario occurring. But, since we would all be dead long before Earth loses its magnetic field, no one would really care.

earth rotation what if earth speed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Latest car models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupeSEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVPAGANI Huayra RoadsterPAGANI Huayra Roadster ExoticFORD EcoSportFORD EcoSport Small SUVTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll car models  