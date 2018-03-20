Mercedes-AMG A45 By Posaidon Is Out For Supercar Blood With 550 PS On Tap

Based in Montabaur, Germany, the tuning house worked its magic on the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with a flurry of upgrades. Think bigger turbo and more air cooling, revised air intake, spark plugs that have more to do with motorsport
than road-going cars, water-methanol injection, re-flashed ECU
, and a less restrictive exhaust system. Torque is on a different level as well: 660 Nm (487 pound-feet).
As a matter of fact, the ludicrous amount of torque produced by the M133 is limited by software. The reason for this restriction on the A45’s potential? Posaidon
didn’t want to damage the dual-clutch transmission or the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.
Be that as it may, the company intends to strengthen the AMG Speedshift DCT
to handle even more torque, which is mad by all accounts in a compact-sized hatchback that sends most of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the front axle in most driving scenarios. But hey, when was too much ever enough for these folks?
As the German tuning scene continues to squeeze out more performance from the W176, Mercedes-Benz and the mad professors in Affalterbach are working around the clock on the fourth-generation of the A-Class. After the hatchback (W177
), the sedan will come, along with a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of 50 clicks.
“Cool, but what about the A45?”
The daddy of all A-Class models still is in development, though we won’t have to wait too long for Mercedes-AMG
to take the veils off the new kid on the block. Confirmed with an all-new turbocharged engine with more than 400 horsepower from 2.0 liters displacement, the next-generation A45
promises to be far better at carving corners than its predecessor.
According to AMG boss Tobias Moers, this sort of output “doesn’t make sense unless you have driving dynamics equal - I’m not a fan of over-powered cars.”