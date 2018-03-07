2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 1 Shows Darth Vader Spec in Geneva

Edition 1 models are now a tradition for the three-pointed star and the 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is no exception. This year's edition of the Geneva Motor SHow allows us to meet the 2019 G63 Edition 1 in the flesh, with the beast looking like it was built to serve Darth Vader.

The matte black finish of the offroader, which involves tinted turn signals up front, features barely noticeable gray decals on the lower area of the doors. Oh, and let's not forget the tiny red accents, with these being found on the wheel lips, brake calipers and mirror caps.



"Black and Red" is also the name of the game inside the car. And while thje first hue dominates the cabin, the second is found on the seats, steering wheel (think: 12 o'clock marker), as well as for the deviated stitching found on multiple elements. The final touches come from a burgundy carbon fiber cabin trim.



The Edition 1 treatment doesn't reach into the tech realm. This means the engine compartment still accommodates a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 585 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of twist.



Further down the power line, we find a nine-speed automatic tranny and rear-biased all-paw hardware (the standard torque distribution sits at 60:40). As such, the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint takes place in 4.4s. So yes, this squared-off brute can play the said sprinting game just as quickly as the current



As for the maximum velocity of the AMG Driver's Package allows the thing to climb to 149 mph (240 km/h).



