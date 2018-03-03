autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG A35 and A45 Show Design Differences

3 Mar 2018, 21:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
They say design makes a luxury car these days. In the case of the AMG brand, Mercedes has to figure out how to set the A35 hot hatch apart from its A45 hyper hatch relative. After all, one probably costs at least €15,000 less than the other.
4 photos
Mercedes-AMG A35 and A45 Show Design DifferencesMercedes-AMG A35 and A45 Show Design DifferencesMercedes-AMG A35 and A45 Show Design Differences
And wouldn't you know it, both cars in the same video? Not side by, of course, that would be way too convenient. But we can still make our the differences.

As expected, the new Mercedes-AMG range is helping us figure things out. The A35 is an entry-level model, so it gets the same kind of grille as the CLS 53. Two horizontal chrome bars fill the middle of the grille. The side air intakes are mostly fake, but a small portions channel air around the body.

Previous spy videos showed the exhaust too. You'll get two round pipes in the middle of oval bumper sections. Check it out!

While we initially put the car at around 300 horsepower, recent reports suggest it's closer to 335 HP. There's a good chance that both cars will have an EQ Boost system.

Of course, Mercedes won't put the good stuff on the baby AMG, not when they're also working on a high-string A45 replacement with 400 horsepower or more.

As you can see from the video, the more powerful model is the only A-Class to have a Panamericana grille design, which sticks out further. Also, it will feature more aggressive intakes, a diffuser and trunk lid spoiler. Four perfectly round exhaust tips remind us of the Golf R and Audi S3.

Somehow, it doesn't look as exciting as the original 360 HP monster was back in 2013. This could be down to it being an early prototype, but Mercedes has dropped the ball when it comes to aggressive design. Who knows, maybe BMW will mess its 1 Series up too, and everything will be alright.

2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Mercedes-AMG AMG Mercedes-AMG A45 A45 AMG
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  