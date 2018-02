2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 Widebody Rendered with Rally-Spec Wheels

AMG

However, the rendering we have here comes to give us an idea of what we can expect from tuners.The pixel play portrays the CLS53 in widebody form, with the fat arches of the four-door coupe standing out from a distance. Thes arches are filled by custom wheels, with the choice of rims appearing a bit odd, since these rolling goodies seem to sport a rally-style design.We can't forget the lower side of the bodykit, which covers the front bumper, the side skirt and the rear apron. Keep in mind that the blacked-out B-pillar, along with the dark window tint and the dark roof amplify the coupe aura of the machine.The Instagram post at the bottom of the page doesn't mention anything about the tech side of the transformation. Then again, the powertrain of the CLS53 delivers a meaty 435 hp and 384 lb-ft of twist. Borrowed from the facelifted S-Class , the powertrain involves a straight-six with mild hybrid tech and an electric compressor - the hardware promises to deliver a 20 percent efficiency boost compared to a V8 setup.Speaking of which, we'll get to see the "53" badge turning into a family and a brilliant example of this is delivered by the upcoming Mercedes-GLE53.While the image we have here is a mere render, we'll get to see real-world proposals of the sort by the end of the year. We're already scanning for 2019 CLS-destined aftermarket efforts and we'll bring you the developments as soon as we get our keyboard on them.