2019 Volvo S60 Sedan Rendering Should Be Accurate

The V60's debut last week also previews its S60 sedan brother. Not just aesthetically, but also from a technological and even philosophical standpoint.

91 photos



Right after the debut of the new V60, we learned that the S60 will come out this year as well, and should be followed by a



Every engine from the new V60 is going to be transferred here. That includes not one but two plug-in hybrids with up to 390 horsepower. Imagine that, a tree-hugger with more power than a V6 Jaguar F-Type.



That sounds quite silly to our ears. Most people in America are going to go for the T5 with 250-hp while the Europeans will settle for the D4 with 190 PS. Volvo says these are the last combustion engines it will develop before the big electric push.



None of these engines will deliver BMW-rivalling performance, as the S60/V60 are FWD -based. But Volvo customers aren't after that. They want safety, technology and that brand image. Each year, they have to spend more and more to get it.



We suspect that the average S60 buyer in America will spend $50,000 or more. The technology offered in the options packs is just too tempting to miss out on.



