All-New Volvo V60 Cross Country Confirmed

21 Feb 2018, 21:59 UTC ·
by
You'd be forgiven for thinking that Volvo is now a company that mostly sells SUVs, what with the range stretching from the XC40 to the XC90. But for the sake of diversity, the also offer Cross Country wagons.
Black cladding on regular wagons took off with the XC70, and we got our first Cross Country with the V40. In 2015, they surprised everybody with a raised version of the aging V60 mid-sized wagon going on sale in America.

Today, the Swedish automaker launched an all-new version of that, based on the same modular platform that underpins just about everything they offer. And not surprisingly, within hours of the reveal, an all-new V60 Cross Country has also been confirmed.

Speaking to Roadshow at the debut of the V60, Volvo boss Lex Kerssemakers confirmed that the wagon will receive the rugged offroad look.

Of course, no prototypes have yet been spotted, but we know it can take under a year for the car to be developed. Of course, it's not as easy as installing longer springs because all-new suspension geometry is going to be developed. But that's probably going on already.

"Is it huge volumes? No," Kerssemakers added in his interview. "It’s part of our heritage so we need to continue it."

Speaking of heritage, Cross Country is so much a part of what Volvo is that it even made one version for the S60. Later this year, an all-new sedan is also coming out, and we're curious to see if they will have a raised version too.

Powertrain choices should closely mirror what Volvo already offers. Most people in Europe are going to buy a D3 manual because it's cheap or a D4 automatic. Even front-wheel drive units are eventually going to be offered.

Over in America, the 2019/2020 V60 Cross Country will probably cost under $45,000 and come with a standard T5 engine producing 250 horsepower. Oddly, besides the Audi A4, there's now a rival from Buick!
