2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Gets the Slammed Carbon Look in Tuner Rendering

And if you're not so sure why we're surprised, you should know that, for instance, the Aperta version of the 488 Pista
was rendered on the same day Ferrari released the fixed-roof model.
Returning to the Affalterbach-massaged Gelandewagen, we've come across a rendering that sees the go-fast offroader receiving a virtual treatment that should please custom car aficionados.
The mods seen here gift the G63 with elements that apper to be borrowed from the G63 6x6
, such as the carbon fiber wheel arch extensions and the LED light-housing element sitting on top of the windshield.
Of course, we can't ignore the connection to the road, which has been completely redefined. For one thing, the wheels seen here are custom, while the uber-fat tires look like they could easily fit a rear-wheel-drive hypercar.
We must also mention the partial murdered-out treatment, which sees element such as the Panamericana front grille and the bullbar receiving a black finish.
We've saved the... worst for last (at least in our book) and we're referring to the colored halo lights of the G Wagon.
Given the impressive tech side of the new G63
, this doesn't need any mods. We'll remind you the generation change has shaved a full second of the machine's 0 to 60 mph time, with the newcomer playing the game in 4.4 seconds.
Of course, this won't prevent aftermarket developers from taking the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 motor past the 585 hp factory output...
My latest edit on the new G63!
