Dota 2 Player RodjER Gets a Benz of His Choice For Free

26 Feb 2018, 11:04 UTC ·
When your parents will try and prevent you from playing a PC game in the future (or whatever platform you are using), saying nothing good comes of them, make them read a little something about Vladimir Nikogosyan, a 24-year old Dota 2 professional player (yes, mom and dad, there is such a thing) from Russia.
Over the weekend, the Polish city of Katowice hosted at the Spodek Arena a so called Dota Major Championships, with 80 players from 16 teams going head to head to become the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) champions and win one million dollars worth of prizes.

One of the prizes was a 50,000 euro worth of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle ($61,700), to be handed to the player voted MVP of the championship by the fan community. As the competition ended, the most valuable player was named Vladimir Nikogosyan, known in the eSports community as RodjER.

His performance at the event was good enough to impress the fans and vote him as MVP. That was in turn good enough for Mercedes-Benz, international premium partner of ESL One (the eSports company which organizes gaming competitions worldwide) to give him the chance to choose a free car from the lot.

“The ongoing engagement of Mercedes-Benz shows the strong commitment of the premium brand to play an active part in eSports and the community further on,” said Ralf Reichert, ESL founder, and CEO.

Dota is short for Defense of the Ancients and started in 2013 as a community-created mod for Blizzard Entertainment's Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos. It pits two teams of five players against each other in an arena, with players controlling characters know as heroes, each with their abilities.

To win the game, one of the teams must destroy a large structure in the middle of the opposing team’s base, a structure they call the Ancient.
