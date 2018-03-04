2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Looks Menacing In Alleged Official Photo

Brought into the open by Virtuel-Car, the alleged photograph of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe
differs from the latest teasers published by the automaker. In addition to the low resolution, the wheel design doesn’t match up. The matte paint, on the other hand, could be an indicator of the Edition 1.
Be that as it may, there’s no escaping the fact the GT Coupe is an incredible-looking machine. The similarity to the CLS is no coincidence, for the GT Coupe is meant as a replacement for the former-generation CLS 63
. In terms of rivals, the Audi RS7 Sportback and BMW M8 Gran Coupe won’t have it easy.
Getting down to the nitty-gritty, the Mercedes-AMG land missile
will scare its competition to death with the growl of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Proved to 612 PS (603 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque in the E 63 S 4Matic+, the M177 will serve the GT Coupe well. There’s a case to be made for a straight-six engine option as well, plus an 800-PS hybridized drivetrain.
In terms of backbone, the GT Coupe
is underpinned by the Modular Rear Architecture (MRA platform). Being related to the W213 E-Class and C257 CLS-Class, the AMG
Speedshift MCT nine-speed transmission should be on offer. AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive, which can be set up to send all the goodies to the rear axle at the touch of a button, is also up to the job.
On that note, should the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid be afraid of the new kid on the block? The hybridized GT Coupe is still in development, but once it goes official, it could take the Nurburgring lap record for sedan cars from the almighty Jaguar XE SV Project 8
(7 minutes 21 seconds).