Mercedes-AMG Boss Confirms GT Is Up For The Black Series Treatment

Enter the GT Black Series, which Tobias Moers confirmed that it’s in development. Speaking to Car Advice
, the head honcho of the performance brand further teased us with the year 2020, claiming that something “interesting”
will happen at the end of the decade. The swansong for the current GT family, perhaps?
It remains to be seen what Mercedes-AMG
plans for the road-legal GT4
, though the most likely outcome is less weight for better handling. In the case of the GT Black Series, you can bet your two cents on more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the twin-turbocharged V8. On that note, you can also bet that 600 ponies are on the cards.
Moers told the publication “there’s still room for more”
get-up-and-go from the 4.0-liter M178, which differs from the M177 and M176 through dry-sump lubrication system and the dual-clutch transaxle. A bigger set of turbos, re-flashed engine control unit, these sort of changes will easily bump output to the magical figure.
Mercedes-AMG has a history with the Black Series
label, which has been affixed to five models until now. These are the CLK 63, SLK 55, SL 65, C63, and the gullwing-doored SLS that can be considered the predecessor of the GT. Whatever the GT Black Series holds in store, there’s no denying it’ll have the ability to smoke the rear tires to shreds of hot rubber with the most gentle tap of the throttle pedal.
Being the most extreme member of the GT family, the Black Series could also steer away from its peers with world-class performance on the track. In other words, people who want a sideways machine should look elsewhere.