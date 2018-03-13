autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Mercedes-AMG Boss Confirms GT Is Up For The Black Series Treatment

13 Mar 2018, 9:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As you’re well aware, the carparazzi have caught the road-going version of the GT4 posing in GT R overalls, time and time again, both out in the wild and on the Nurburgring. But there’s something more in the pipeline from Affalterbach, with Mercedes-AMG planning on offering an even more hardcore version of the GT.
23 photos
Spyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal VersionSpyshots: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Racecar Road-Legal Version
Enter the GT Black Series, which Tobias Moers confirmed that it’s in development. Speaking to Car Advice, the head honcho of the performance brand further teased us with the year 2020, claiming that something “interesting” will happen at the end of the decade. The swansong for the current GT family, perhaps?

It remains to be seen what Mercedes-AMG plans for the road-legal GT4, though the most likely outcome is less weight for better handling. In the case of the GT Black Series, you can bet your two cents on more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the twin-turbocharged V8. On that note, you can also bet that 600 ponies are on the cards.

Moers told the publication “there’s still room for more” get-up-and-go from the 4.0-liter M178, which differs from the M177 and M176 through dry-sump lubrication system and the dual-clutch transaxle. A bigger set of turbos, re-flashed engine control unit, these sort of changes will easily bump output to the magical figure.

Mercedes-AMG has a history with the Black Series label, which has been affixed to five models until now. These are the CLK 63, SLK 55, SL 65, C63, and the gullwing-doored SLS that can be considered the predecessor of the GT. Whatever the GT Black Series holds in store, there’s no denying it’ll have the ability to smoke the rear tires to shreds of hot rubber with the most gentle tap of the throttle pedal.

Being the most extreme member of the GT family, the Black Series could also steer away from its peers with world-class performance on the track. In other words, people who want a sideways machine should look elsewhere.
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series mercedes-amg gt black series sports car Mercedes-AMG Coupe tobias moers v8
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  