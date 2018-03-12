2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS Spied Towing Stuff in Germany

autoevolution
Mercedes-Benz says it's nearly done filling every niche it can get its hands on, but the vast SUV offering is only going to improve over the next couple of years.
Here's the second generation of the GLS, likely to come out towards the end of this year or in early 2019. It's based on the same platform as the next GLE and shares all of its technology.

To a degree, the design is also going to be similar. But while the GLE is already starting to strip some of its camouflage, the larger GLS still has provisional taillights and thick protective wrapping.

The vehicle was spotted in Germany while towing a suspicious-looking four-wheeled trailer. Either this is full of measuring equipment or, most likely, Mercedes is testing a trailer assist system. Even though most SUV drivers don't pull boats or horses, manufacturers have still developed methods that take all the hassle out of towing.

Trailer Assist can stabilize your rig and even park it automatically, provided that you tick the right options boxes.

The grunt for moving over two tons of SUV plus about the same amount hitched behind should come from a variety of inline-6 turbocharged engines, the same ones being fitted to the CLS-Class and the S-Class facelift. All are likely to have an electric starter-alternator and a 9-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the AWD system.

Of course, there will also be at least a couple of V8 models that wear the AMG badge. And while AMG won't get to make its own SUV as they did with the four-door coupe, Maybach is being allowed to put its flavoring on top of the GLS.

Inside, the model will feature a similar setup to all the other Mercedes models that came out this year, meaning round air vents, twin screens running on top of the dashboard. Luxury features will include massaging seats, a perfume distributor and more speakers than your local cinema.

