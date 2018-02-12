BMW X7 (G07) Debut Reportedly Set For 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

Previewed by the Concept X7 iPerformance at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the G07 will be shown in full production specification towards the end of the year. According to Autocar
, the Los Angeles Motor Show in November is the venue where the veils will be taken off the full-size SUV
.
Not in the least intriguing, “the launch car will feature a naturally aspirated engine.”
By intriguing, yours truly refers to the fact the X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, and X6 are all turbocharged, be it of the gasoline- or diesel-powered variety. To this effect, it remains to be seen what sort of free-breathing powerplant the British motoring publication is referring to.
Based on a codes list for BMW models, the G07
will be available with a choice of four powertrains in the first instance, all of them augmented by xDrive and the eight-speed automatic transmission developed by ZF. These are the 30i, 50i, 30d, and 40d, with an iPerformance plug-in hybrid to follow at some point in the future with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder for size.
Underpinned by the CLAR platform, the high-riding alternative to the 7 Series is further anticipated to gain a V12-powered version that’s expected to bear the name of M60i. In a similar fashion to the M760Li xDrive
, the X7 in M60i specification would harness 609 PS and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque from a twin-turbocharged V12 that displaces 6.6 liters.
The three-row sport utility vehicle is supposed to go on sale before the end of the year, with the UK scheduled to get the X7 in February 2019.