autoevolution
 

BMW X7 (G07) Debut Reportedly Set For 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

12 Feb 2018, 11:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Codenamed G07, the X7 is BMW’s largest sport utility vehicle of them all. Confirmed for production in March 2014 and developed as a competitor to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, the X7 is already in the pre-production phase at the Spartanburg factory in South Carolina, the United States.
34 photos
BMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production AssemblyBMW X7 Details Revealed by Pre-Production Assembly
Previewed by the Concept X7 iPerformance at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the G07 will be shown in full production specification towards the end of the year. According to Autocar, the Los Angeles Motor Show in November is the venue where the veils will be taken off the full-size SUV.

Not in the least intriguing, “the launch car will feature a naturally aspirated engine.” By intriguing, yours truly refers to the fact the X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, and X6 are all turbocharged, be it of the gasoline- or diesel-powered variety. To this effect, it remains to be seen what sort of free-breathing powerplant the British motoring publication is referring to.

Based on a codes list for BMW models, the G07 will be available with a choice of four powertrains in the first instance, all of them augmented by xDrive and the eight-speed automatic transmission developed by ZF. These are the 30i, 50i, 30d, and 40d, with an iPerformance plug-in hybrid to follow at some point in the future with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder for size.

Underpinned by the CLAR platform, the high-riding alternative to the 7 Series is further anticipated to gain a V12-powered version that’s expected to bear the name of M60i. In a similar fashion to the M760Li xDrive, the X7 in M60i specification would harness 609 PS and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque from a twin-turbocharged V12 that displaces 6.6 liters.

The three-row sport utility vehicle is supposed to go on sale before the end of the year, with the UK scheduled to get the X7 in February 2019.
2019 BMW X7 G07 bmw x7 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show BMW SUV luxury
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Who's Your Number One? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
BMW models:
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumAll BMW models  