Spyshots: 2019 BMW 3 Series Shows Production Elements, Almost Ready to Debut

5 Feb 2018, 14:25 UTC ·
by
The 2019 BMW 3 Series, which is scheduled to enter production in the final quarter of this year, was once again spied, with the prototype performing extreme weather testing.
The G20 3 Series tester showcases multiple production elements, such as the front and rear light clusters. Note that, in some of the spy shots, the prototype comes with snow chains for the rear tires.

The CLAR architecture of the newcomer will bring benefits in terms of both handling and coziness. For instance, while a slight size boost will deliver more cabin room, you can also expect a diet of up to 50 kg (110 lbs).

As far as the launch lineup is concerned, the M340i will be the range-topper. This model, which we've spied on multiple occasions, will be animated by a single-turbo (twin-scroll) 3.0-liter straight-six with at least 340 horses on tap.

When it comes to diesel lovers, their needs will be catered to with the help of the M340d xDrive, which will feature a 3.0-liter inline-six delivering at least 320 horses.

Later on, the range will receive not one, but two hybrid models, with the rumor mill talking about a potential hybridization for the next M3. And since 2020 will kickstart an electric revolution, an EV version of the BMW 3 Series is also expected.

Regardless, the new BMW M3 will see the S55 twin-turbo straight-six of the current model making room for a new S58 motor. The latter unit, which will make its debut on the 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M, should deliver close to 500 hp.

And while we're talking rumors, we'll remind you that forum chat also mentions the possibility of a new chapter for the M3, one involving M xDrive all-paw hardware.

Until we get our hands on fresh info, here are some recent spyshots of the next-gen BMW M3, which should arrive next year.
BMW 3 Series BMW spyshots 2019 bmw 3 series 3 Series G20
