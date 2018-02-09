autoevolution
 

BMW Vs. Audi Billboard War Reignites. BMW to Move

9 Feb 2018
Despite being a very competitive market, you can tell there's a certain respect among car makers that keeps them in check when things could otherwise escalate too far.
There's no such thing at car dealerships level. Those guys are all for making money, and they make it by selling their cars. Since the number of potential buyers is finite (and even more so for the pricier models in the premium segment where Audi and BMW delve), that makes stealing customers from the competition a valid tactic. Actually, it's one of the only tactics available.

Even so, there need to be some unwritten rules, otherwise you might end up with a little war on your hands. Taking stabs at the competition is usually considered a dirty approach, as is crossing their turf to advertise your own products.

Ben Jemâa Motors, a BMW dealer from Tunisia, broke both these rules in one bold move by having its print installed on a billboard just a few feet away from Enkal Automobiles - a dealer of all things VAG (Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, SEAT, Porsche) - Tuniscope reports. As if that wasn't enough, the copy read "Il n'est jamais trop tard pour changer d'avis."

In plain English, that means "It's never too late to change your mind," a message aimed at all the people who were looking to check out the cars on offer at the dealership. The visual included the headlight signature of a BMW model on a dark background.

Enkal Automobiles did not panic, nor did it shoot paintball guns at the billboard during the night. Instead, it responded by hanging out its own billboard on the fence that said "LOOOOL. You don't switch from a winning brand." And in case you were wondering why they chose to use four Os in the LOL, that's because it was actually spelled using the Audi logo.

This may not live to the height of the famous billboard war between the same two brands in California at the beginning of the 2000s, but who knows, maybe it's just the beginning. Let's just sit back, grab the popcorn and wait.

