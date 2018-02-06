autoevolution
 

A Compilation of Audis Crashing, Sometimes into Other Audis

6 Feb 2018, 17:07 UTC ·
by
BMW drivers have a bad reputation for not using the blinkers, but Audi owners have their special little quirks too, and we're not just talking about tailgating.
The image any automaker is trying to put out there usually has nothing to do with the kind of customers it attracts. Except for Volvo and Subaru... for them, it seems to be working.

Audi is all about technology, safety, comfort and, to a lesser degree, speed and driving enjoyment. But when you build expensive cars, you're undoubtedly going to attract people with entitlement issues.

This is the problem in about half the crashes in the compilation below. Most of them come from Russia, which seems to be the A7 and A8.

What's funny is that several crashes involve a bit of Audi-on-Audi action. For example, there's one from a British motorway where an A6 Avant cuts a lorry off, smashes into the back of another one and then gets wrecked by what looks like an A4.

The one immediately after that shows the Q5 plowing into the side of a Q3 which was cutting it off. What are the odds of that happening?

Wondering why everybody in Russia has a dashcam? Probably because of entitled drivers with expensive cars and zero awareness. They cut you off, you honk, and they get a serious case of road rage. Some of them try to make you crash into them.

Of course, like with any car crash compilation, there are a few cases where we can pardon the Audi driver. For example, that white A3 taxi, who got hit by a car going straight ahead in the lane for right turns.

But the last two crashes are real horror stories. One shows an A6 owner who becomes violent and the other an old A8 crashing into a police car right in front of the officer.

