Steve McQueen's Bullit Mustang Starts World Tour

The 1968 Ford Mustang that inspired generations is currently gearing up to make its presence known to the world after for nearly 40 years no one knew its whereabouts. After resurfacing at the beginning of the year, at the North American International Auto Show, the Mustang and its owners will embark on a world tour with the car, a journey that will last for 12 months.The first appearance of the Bullit Mustang will be at the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance on March 9-11. In April, it will make itself known in Washington, D.C., at the Cars at the Capital exhibition. Other venues will follow.There were 2 1968 Mustang GT fastbacks used in the Bullit movie. The one used in many of the jumps during the famous chase scene was so severely damaged that it had to be sent to the scrapyard. The surviving one shown in January was sold by Warner Bros. to a private buyer, Sean Kiernan, in 1974.After discovering who the owners of the car were, Ford invited them at the Detroit auto show for the grand unveiling of both the 1968 Mustang and its 2019 incarnation.The new version will be a limited edition, using a retuned 5.0-liter V8 engine that sports 475 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque and has a top speed of 163 mph, an 8 mph increase versus the latest Mustang GT.“You know, it was never our intention to keep this car a secret from everybody,” said Kiernan when the car was revealed.“It just kind of happened with life. I’m just completely buzzing to join with Ford and the new Bullitt and show this car to the world on one of the biggest stages there is.”