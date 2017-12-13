2018 Bullit Mustang Spied in Detail During Chicago Commercial Shoot

This batch of images (shot by Tony Zaleski Jr. and posted on the Mustang6g.com forum
) offer a lot more detail than the single effort from last week. The quality is miles better and while the incandescent light bulbs of the Chicago streets don't make for the ideal shooting conditions, the images still present us with plenty talking points.
First of all, this is definitely a Bullit Mustang. All the signs are there: the dark green color (Dark Highland Green), the absence of the 5.0L badges on the fenders, the silver lining on the Torq Thrust-style wheels, as well as the timing - in 2018, it'll be 50 years since the original Steve McQueen
movie was released, making it the perfect occasion for a new Bullit.
The images came accompanied by a bit of context. The car had been brought to the shooting location hidden under white wraps and with a Police escort, but security seemed to have been strangely lax once the Bullit was taken off the trailer since otherwise, we wouldn't have had these pictures.
It looks like the 2018 Bullit Mustang has red brake calipers, and the info that came with the images claims it indeed gets Brembo brakes as well as Recaro seats. Of course, the crosshair fuel cap on the decklid couldn't have missed, though nobody will be pouring gasoline through there on this model.
As we've said before, just because the new Bullit has been spotted - and allegedly confirmed to be a commercially available model - that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be anything more than a cosmetic package. In other words, don't be disappointed if the legendary 'Stang won't pack more power, as suggested by the better brakes.
To be fair, it doesn't really need to. On the one hand, the V8 Mustang
is already a pretty capable car, and on the other, the Bullit doesn't need it to sell like crazy. All it needs is somebody who has seen the movie and has the money to spend.