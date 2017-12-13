autoevolution
 

2018 Bullit Mustang Spied in Detail During Chicago Commercial Shoot

13 Dec 2017, 10:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Just over a week ago, we showed you the first image that would confirm the existence of a new Bullit model based on the current Mustang, and now we're back with more.
6 photos
2018 Bullit Mustang2018 Bullit Mustang2018 Bullit Mustang2018 Bullit Mustang2018 Bullit Mustang
This batch of images (shot by Tony Zaleski Jr. and posted on the Mustang6g.com forum) offer a lot more detail than the single effort from last week. The quality is miles better and while the incandescent light bulbs of the Chicago streets don't make for the ideal shooting conditions, the images still present us with plenty talking points.

First of all, this is definitely a Bullit Mustang. All the signs are there: the dark green color (Dark Highland Green), the absence of the 5.0L badges on the fenders, the silver lining on the Torq Thrust-style wheels, as well as the timing - in 2018, it'll be 50 years since the original Steve McQueen movie was released, making it the perfect occasion for a new Bullit.

The images came accompanied by a bit of context. The car had been brought to the shooting location hidden under white wraps and with a Police escort, but security seemed to have been strangely lax once the Bullit was taken off the trailer since otherwise, we wouldn't have had these pictures.

It looks like the 2018 Bullit Mustang has red brake calipers, and the info that came with the images claims it indeed gets Brembo brakes as well as Recaro seats. Of course, the crosshair fuel cap on the decklid couldn't have missed, though nobody will be pouring gasoline through there on this model.

As we've said before, just because the new Bullit has been spotted - and allegedly confirmed to be a commercially available model - that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be anything more than a cosmetic package. In other words, don't be disappointed if the legendary 'Stang won't pack more power, as suggested by the better brakes.

To be fair, it doesn't really need to. On the one hand, the V8 Mustang is already a pretty capable car, and on the other, the Bullit doesn't need it to sell like crazy. All it needs is somebody who has seen the movie and has the money to spend.
2018 bullit mustang bullit mustang Mustang Bullit spyshots
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Latest car models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticALPINE A108ALPINE A108 CoupeALPINE A106ALPINE A106 CoupeALPINE A110 BerlinetteALPINE A110 Berlinette CoupeAll car models  