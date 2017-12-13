2018 Bullit Mustang Spied in Detail During Chicago Commercial Shoot

More on this:

1 Colored Tires and a Mustang GT Burnout Make for One Hell of a Gender Reveal

2 UK Company Working on Land Rover Defender With Mustang and Focus RS Engine

3 Ford Mustang Leads Classic Car Searches In the USA, Nobody Is Surprised

4 The Ford Shelby GT350 and GT350R Mustang Live On For 2018

5 Ford Gets Sued By 2016 Shelby GT350 In Class Action Suit, It's About Performance