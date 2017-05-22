Ford Mustang Leads Classic Car Searches In the USA, Nobody Is Surprised

Ford
’s Mustang is an icon in the automotive world, and some people might recognize it easier than they would when faced with another car.
It comes as no surprise to anyone that the Pony Car is the most searched classic car in the USA according to a recent study. The research was conducted by ClassicCars.com, which indexed searches by state.
The Blue Oval’s most dreamed-of product for decades was first in 13 states, while the Chevrolet Impala came in second, with people in seven states searching for it like there’s no tomorrow. The Mustang’s arch-rival, the Camaro, reached third place with five states.
Curiously, the Corvette, Dodge
Charger, and Ford Thunderbird tied fourth place, with three states each. These statistics came from 330,000 searches made daily, and three million unique monthly visitors, according to the press release that announced the centralization of the search results for 2016.
Mercedes-Benz
has a reason to be proud of, as it is the only import brand that is famous enough to fight with domestic models in the USA.
Apparently, the three-pointed star brand is the most popular searched term on the classic car website by users from Connecticut. West Virginia and Oklahoma were the only states where pickup trucks topped the search list instead of classic muscle cars.
Instead of a lifelong admiration for some models, cars like the Ford Fairlane and the Dodge Charger got a bump in searches after the premiere of The Fate of the Furious, where both cars were featured in action-packed sequences.
For those of you interested in figures, 3,736,942 unique searches for the term “Mustang” were done on classiccars.com.
Datsun
’s 280Z was the most searched car from the country of the Rising Sun, while the Volkswagen Bus was also popular, with 240,656 searches.
If there is anything to learn from this story, that would be the fact that people want to buy classic cars, so take care of your vintage automobiles
because they may be valuable in a few years.