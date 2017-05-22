autoevolution

Ford Mustang Leads Classic Car Searches In the USA, Nobody Is Surprised

 
22 May 2017, 12:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ford’s Mustang is an icon in the automotive world, and some people might recognize it easier than they would when faced with another car.
It comes as no surprise to anyone that the Pony Car is the most searched classic car in the USA according to a recent study. The research was conducted by ClassicCars.com, which indexed searches by state.

The Blue Oval’s most dreamed-of product for decades was first in 13 states, while the Chevrolet Impala came in second, with people in seven states searching for it like there’s no tomorrow. The Mustang’s arch-rival, the Camaro, reached third place with five states.

Curiously, the Corvette, Dodge Charger, and Ford Thunderbird tied fourth place, with three states each. These statistics came from 330,000 searches made daily, and three million unique monthly visitors, according to the press release that announced the centralization of the search results for 2016.

Mercedes-Benz has a reason to be proud of, as it is the only import brand that is famous enough to fight with domestic models in the USA.

Apparently, the three-pointed star brand is the most popular searched term on the classic car website by users from Connecticut. West Virginia and Oklahoma were the only states where pickup trucks topped the search list instead of classic muscle cars.

Instead of a lifelong admiration for some models, cars like the Ford Fairlane and the Dodge Charger got a bump in searches after the premiere of The Fate of the Furious, where both cars were featured in action-packed sequences.

For those of you interested in figures, 3,736,942 unique searches for the term “Mustang” were done on classiccars.com.

Datsun’s 280Z was the most searched car from the country of the Rising Sun, while the Volkswagen Bus was also popular, with 240,656 searches.

If there is anything to learn from this story, that would be the fact that people want to buy classic cars, so take care of your vintage automobiles because they may be valuable in a few years.
car collector collectible cars collector collection Ford Mustang Mustang USA
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75