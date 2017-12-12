Colored Tires and a Mustang GT Burnout Make for One Hell of a Gender Reveal

Most couples that know they are getting a baby will usually go together to the doctor for the gender-revealing ultrasound, but others like to play with the father's mind and for a bit longer.

Just like popping the big question, revealing a baby's gender needs to be done in style. You can't just call everyone you know over to your place, tell them it's a girl or a boy and then send them home. Or, even worse, settle for an email. It needs to be special and, if possible, original.



We don't know if this has been done before - it probably has; everything has these days - but it sure is one cool way of letting the father know whether in 16 years he'll be playing football with his son or chasing the school team's quarterback off his lawn at 12 am.



If you have a friend who's a big car nut and knows how to do



For a car enthusiast, having a kid means having someone to pass your passion onto, which might explain why the father in question was hoping for a boy. You can do that with a girl as well, no problem, but a boy just makes it so much easier.



The future dad pulls out a great burnout to let the blue smoke out, and you can almost feel the rock lifting off his chest. However, the guy filming wanted more: "I just wanted to let you know you have like a ton of tread left, so..." Bless him.



If you're impatient, you skip to the 8:00 minute mark for the burnout, but you'd be missing on a few Honda Civic Type-R insights. And let's just take a moment to appreciate the fact the whole stunt didn't go bad - it was a Mustang, after all, and you know how these things are when they're being filmed.



