UK Company Working on Land Rover Defender With Mustang and Focus RS Engine

The chairman says not to expect maximum performance, as the EcoBoost will be given a tractor-like job. Reliability will also be taken into consideration. In addition to the base manual, the upgraded defender will also be available with an automatic JE six-speed Tiptronic gearbox. The complete conversion should cost from just under £20,000, not including the price of the Defender itself. The first ones should be ready by the end of 2017. We've seen all sorts of engine swaps in the past, like the big V8 in Kahn's Flying Huntsman . However, the 2.3-liter turbo mill is being chosen not just for its power output but also due to its low emissions. Despite producing as much as 350 horsepower, the mill only emits 175 grams of CO2 in the hot hatch and 179 grams in the 'Stang coupe.That is significantly lower than the 266 grams of the most frugal Defender 2.2 TDCi. Frankly, though, the idea of putting a Fucus RS engine into the Defender is like a V8-powered lawn mower - cool beyond words.Usually, this company puts a bored out Jaguar 4.2-liter V8 into its Zulu Defender (shown in the photo). But in his interview with Autocar , JE chairman and chief engineer Jonathan Douglas cites increasing pressure to be environmentally friendly as the reason behind adopting the 2.3L.“We are seeing increasing rules and regulations restricting the use of diesel-engined vehicles in certain environments, particularly in cities, all over the world,” he said. “We expect many Defender owners will see a modern, direct-injection petrol engine as a good, more environment-friendly solution."The chairman says not to expect maximum performance, as the EcoBoost will be given a tractor-like job. Reliability will also be taken into consideration. In addition to the base manual, the upgraded defender will also be available with an automatic JE six-speed Tiptronic gearbox. The complete conversion should cost from just under £20,000, not including the price of the Defender itself. The first ones should be ready by the end of 2017.