Spyshots: Audi SQ8 Shows New Headlights, Looks Almost Ready to Debut

7 Feb 2018, 14:46 UTC ·
by
I know the SQ8 is supposed to be a production version of the Q8 Sport from last year. However, the latest spyshots show even more intricate headlights than we saw on the concept. Could they be offering laser beams?
While the Q8 will probably come out within the next few months, the SQ8 will take a little longer. Even though this is likely to be the sportiest SUV Audi makes, it probably won't even have a V8 engine.

In broad terms, the SQ8 will rival the GLE 43 and BMW X5 M50i (not yet launched). However, the powertrain basically sits in noman's land at 470 HP. Audi thought it would be interesting to downsize to a V6 with mild hybrid assistance.

Under the hood of the Q8 Sport concept was a 3.0-liter with 450 horsepower and a 20kW electric motor. No, we have no idea why they didn't say it's the 2.9-liter from the RS4, but it's not like they will try to get that much power from a single-turbo engine.

Besides the headlights, there are a couple of other incongruences between what we see in the spyshots and the Q8 Sport. For example, they are using quad exhaust tips again, despite having dual oval ones fitted to the orange concept and none at all on the SQ7.

The body kit isn't to our liking either, because the air intakes at the front are smaller and the ones at the back are missing altogether. And where's the diffuser? You can't get to 100 km/h in 5 seconds without a diffuser. What if you take off by accident?

We honestly wouldn't mind if the SQ8 were also offered with the 4.0 TDI "tri-turbo" as well, because it's such a shame to have a flagship without a V8. I mean, you're going to put one in the S8 sedan and not this? That said, diesel engines are still giving Volkswagen Group trouble several years after the scandal, and they're honestly more trouble than they're worth.

