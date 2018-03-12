Mercedes-Benz M256 Inline-Six Engine From CLS 53 Considered By Aston Martin

The company that controls Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG
brought back the inline-six with the M256. From 3.0 liters of displacement, the engine pumps out 367 PS plus 22 PS, the latter coming from the EQ Boost integrated started generator that works in conjunction with the 48-volt electrical system. In the CLS 53
, on the other hand, the high-performance version of the M256 is rated at 435 PS plus 22 PS, with torque coming in at 520 Nm (384 lb-ft).
On top of these fantastic figures, the engine further benefits from an electric auxiliary compressor that fights turbo lag
. It’s no wonder, then, why the CLS 53 can shoot to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, with the speedometer stopping at 270 km/h (167 mph) if you put the engine through its paces.
Speaking to Wheels Mag
, Matt Becker said that he had “driven it,”
describing the M256 as “impressive. We are considering six cylinders for the future. Previous Astons have had six cylinders – a long time ago – but I think with CLS 53 the engine that has is a very complicated and clever engine and it's something that could fit with the brand in the future.”
No surprises here.
The publication makes a case for the Vantage as the most obvious candidate for the inline-six, though such an engine swap won’t be easy to make. The automaker’s chief engineer
revealed that engine mountings, heat exchanger plumbing, exhaust routing, ECU
, all of these things have to be tailored.
Another what if – if the all-new Vantage
does receive the M256 in the future – is the drivetrain. All 53 models come standard with 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Aston Martin, by comparison, doesn’t do AWD
nor nine forward ratios. Whatever the future holds, here's hope the automaker from Gaydon does the right thing.