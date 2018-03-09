autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) Shows Liftback Silhouette In Geneva

9 Mar 2018, 13:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
What do Belgian surrealist painter Rene Magritte and Mercedes-AMG have in common? Both of them are liars, with Magritte challenging us into thinking a pipe is not a pipe. The three-pointed star, meanwhile, calls the GT 4-Door Coupe as such despite it not having four doors. The truth of the matter is, the X290 has five.
22 photos
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (X290) live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show
That’s not the sole peculiarity about the GT 4-Door Coupe. Instead of using the AMG-developed platform of the GT Coupe and Roadster, the newcomer is underpinned by the Modular Rear Architecture of the C-Class, E-Class, and CLS. As a consequence, the seven-speed AMG SPeedshift DCT transaxle isn’t offered.

Customers will have to make to with two variations of the 9G-Tronic. For the inline-six engine, dubbed 53, Mercedes-AMG decided to go with the nine-speed Speedshift TCT. V8 models, on the other hand, get the Speedshift MCT, also featuring nine forward gears but ditching the torque converter for a multi-plate clutch.

“So you’re saying there’s not much between the range-topping GT 4-Door Coupe and E63 S 4Matic+?” Not in the least, for differences abound. One bragging right is the rear-wheel-steering system, which should help the AMG-ified liftback sedan handle the corners like it’s on rails. After all, remember that this bad boy benefits from all the technical know-how the mad professors in Affalterbach have to offer.

For the time being, the most potent model has 639 horsepower and 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque to its name. These figures enable an acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a blistering 3.2 seconds, with the speedometer’s needle stopping at 315 km/h (196 mph) if you can find a road long and straight enough to hit that velocity.

There’s a downtuned V8 and an inline-six also on offer, with all three options married to the automaker’s 4Matic+ system. As it’s the case with the E63 S, the GT 63 S is the one that benefits from Drift Mode as standard. Drift Mode as in rear-wheel-drive.

Customers who want even more AMG-ness from the GT 4-Door Coupe will have to wait until 2019, for that’s when the three-pointed star will bring out a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with output in the ballpark of 800 horsepower.
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe x290 mercedes-amg gt 4-door coupe 2018 Geneva Motor Show Mercedes-AMG sedan
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  