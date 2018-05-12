2019 Lincoln MKC Priced $640 Higher, Arriving At Dealers This Summer

The smaller brother of the Nautilus and Navigator, the Lincoln MKC is all grown up for the 2019 model year. The mid-cycle refresh also brings the manufacturer’s suggested retail price up, with the entry-level Premiere costing $34,920.
That’s $640 more than last year, but it’s still pretty good value when compared to rivals such as the Volvo XC40, Acura RDX, and Infiniti QX50. Higher up the range, the Select is $37,675 and the Reserve retails at $41,550. At the very top of the lineup, the Black Label can be yours starting from $48,125 (up from $46,990).
According to Cars Direct, the all-wheel-drive system is an option all variants, adding $2,410 to the price. If you want the 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 285 horsepower on tap, the turbocharged four-cylinder is exclusive to the AWD-equipped Reserve and Black Label, listed in the order guide as at $1,140 over the base inline-four.
The 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine is rated at 245 horsepower, and as you would expect, the difference in displacement between the two also takes its toll on torque. While the 2.3 has 305 pound-feet to offer, the 2.0 churns out 275 pound-feet at 3,000 rpm.
Even though the Continental-style grille is posh and automatic emergency braking comes standard, there are a couple of dislikes to point out. The MKC soldiers on into 2019 with the old-school slushbox with six forward ratios instead of an eight- or ten-speeder, there’s still a lot of hard plastic in the cabin, and the pretty face can’t hide the aging platform. Fret not, however, for Lincoln will soon work its magic.
Along with the Focus IV, the Ford Motor Company confirmed that the C2 platform would serve as the building block of just about every compact vehicle in the model lineup. That includes the 2020 Ford Escape and next-generation MKC.
The Blue Oval-badged crossover has been spied on multiple occasions already, and for a change, it will be offered as a plug-in hybrid. Of course, the MKC or whatever the successor will be called will borrow this option from the all-new Escape in a bid to improve gas mileage and attract new customers to the brand.
