2019 Ford Focus IV Goes Official, It’s Better In Every Single Way

Two decades after the original was introduced as a replacement to the Escort, the Focus is now in its fourth generation. Presented in five-door hatchback and station wagon guises, the newcomer rides on the Ford Motor Company’s new C2 platform.
C2 what now? Transitioning to this vehicle architecture was done for multiple reasons, including superior crash protection and aerodynamic efficiency. But the most important objective is space, with the wheelbase 53 millimeters (almost 2 inches) longer than before. Increasing the wheelbase also translates to smaller overhangs.
Up to 88 kilograms (194 pounds) lighter than the Focus III, the Mk4 features best-in-class drag coefficient (0.250 for the sedan, which will be manufactured in China, and 0.273 for the hatchback). Ford also makes a case for efficiency, highlighting that fuel consumption and CO2 emissions were improved by as much as 10 percent.
From the standpoint of design, well, the photo gallery is yours for the taking. All in all, the transition from Focus III to Mk4 is evolutionary, with the crossover-like Active trim level akin to what Volvo is doing with the Cross Country model lineup. Customers in Europe are further treated to the Trend, Titanium, ST-Line, and luxury-oriented Vignale trim. Given time, the ST and RS will be added to the range.
Technology is at home in the Focus Mk4, ranging from the active grille shutters (standard) to Evasive Steering Assist, Continuously Controlled Damping, Lane Centring, Active Park Assist 2, Predictive Curve Light, Sign-based Light, and Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection. Wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the SYNC 3 infotainment, and 675 watts of B&O Play premium audio are on the menu as well.
In regard to engine and transmission options, we were bang on with our information. European customers will be given a choice between 1.0- and 1.5-liter EcoBoost, plus two turbo diesels in the form of the 1.5- and 2.0-liter EcoBlue. The range-topping engines develop 180 horsepower and 148 horsepower, respectively.
Cylinder deactivation technology is standard on the 1.0-liter EcoBoost and 1.5-liter EcoBoost. The EcoBlue diesel mills, on the other hand, can be had with an eight-speed automatic transmission related to the cog swapper in the Edge ST.
"Leading the pack for design, technology and driving fun, it encapsulates everything our customers love about Ford,” declared Steven Armstrong, group vice president and president of Ford in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Pricing will be revealed at a later date, with production in Saarlouis, Germany confirmed to start in June.
Up to 88 kilograms (194 pounds) lighter than the Focus III, the Mk4 features best-in-class drag coefficient (0.250 for the sedan, which will be manufactured in China, and 0.273 for the hatchback). Ford also makes a case for efficiency, highlighting that fuel consumption and CO2 emissions were improved by as much as 10 percent.
From the standpoint of design, well, the photo gallery is yours for the taking. All in all, the transition from Focus III to Mk4 is evolutionary, with the crossover-like Active trim level akin to what Volvo is doing with the Cross Country model lineup. Customers in Europe are further treated to the Trend, Titanium, ST-Line, and luxury-oriented Vignale trim. Given time, the ST and RS will be added to the range.
Technology is at home in the Focus Mk4, ranging from the active grille shutters (standard) to Evasive Steering Assist, Continuously Controlled Damping, Lane Centring, Active Park Assist 2, Predictive Curve Light, Sign-based Light, and Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection. Wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the SYNC 3 infotainment, and 675 watts of B&O Play premium audio are on the menu as well.
In regard to engine and transmission options, we were bang on with our information. European customers will be given a choice between 1.0- and 1.5-liter EcoBoost, plus two turbo diesels in the form of the 1.5- and 2.0-liter EcoBlue. The range-topping engines develop 180 horsepower and 148 horsepower, respectively.
Cylinder deactivation technology is standard on the 1.0-liter EcoBoost and 1.5-liter EcoBoost. The EcoBlue diesel mills, on the other hand, can be had with an eight-speed automatic transmission related to the cog swapper in the Edge ST.
"Leading the pack for design, technology and driving fun, it encapsulates everything our customers love about Ford,” declared Steven Armstrong, group vice president and president of Ford in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Pricing will be revealed at a later date, with production in Saarlouis, Germany confirmed to start in June.