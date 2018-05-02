autoevolution
 

2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) Spied Inside And Out, Focus IV Design Influences Abound

2 May 2018
Known as the Kuga in Europe, the Escape is about to get refreshed from the ground up in 2019 for the 2020 model year. The third generation of the compact crossover utility vehicle entered production in 2012, which means that it’s high time for the newcomer to level up in every imaginable way, starting with the C2 platform.
Described as some sort of Holy Grail by the head of engineering at Ford of Europe, the C2 went official with the 2019 Ford Focus at the beginning of April. A modular architecture that’s stronger yet lighter than the C1 and Global C platforms, the C2 was engineered from the get-go for various levels of electrified propulsion.

In the case of the Escape, the Ford Motor Company plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid variant. The eco-friendly drivetrain will be shared with the next generation of the Lincoln Nautilus, previously known as the MKC.

Although the prototype featured in the photo gallery is completely camouflaged, zooming in on the headlights reveals a Focus-like motif. The same can be said about the wheelbase and overhangs, as well as the design of the Escape’s cabin.

Equipped with the smallest infotainment system running SYNC 3, the close-up shot of the interior shows that the driver is listening to “In My Head” by Jason Derulo on FM radio. The rest of the dashboard, including the steering wheel, is also influenced by the cockpit of the Focus IV. On the other hand, the halogen headlamps appear to be work-in-progress at best, just like the bumpers and grille.

The extended wheel arches and longer wheelbase are signs the Escape (and Kuga) will grow in dimensions, translating to more space for the front and rear occupants. There’s also talk of a seven-seat Escape for the Chinese market, though not much can be discussed on this subject. If the plan comes to fruition, then expect the seven-seater to start production at the Changan plant in Chongqing, China.
