Lifted Lincoln Navigator Is a Looker

Dropstar Wheels, a company specializing in lifted Jeeps and trucks, has shown something we've never seen before. The new Lincoln Navigator is a sleek Range Rover lookalike, but that doesn't mean it can't go full custom.
Right now, this cool photo is a rendering, but there's no reason why this thing can't be the next SEMA Show special. It's just going to take a lot of work!
You've got trick suspension making room for some oversized off-road tires, beadlock wheels with Monster Energy caps and all kinds of lunacy.
Any good rock-crawler needs a set of accessory lights. There's a light bar fixed to the roof and two smaller ones in the bumper. That's why the Lincoln Navigator is doing its best impression of a Jeep.
Perhaps taking inspiration from the recent $300,000 Range Rover SV Coupe, the Lincoln is coming home with two doors instead of the usual four. If they can pull it off, it would be the coolest American SUV we've seen all year.
Let's not forget that it has a pop-out step and everything. But ditching the third row of seats could be a good idea considering the limited access. Lugging a full load of passengers off-road seems like a strange thing to do. However, for some people, stock is not not good enough.
While still based on the Ford Expedition, the Navigator looks like it's been chiseled out of a block of metal. LED headlights can be joined by an illuminated Lincoln badge. And while the rendered photo doesn't have that, we're interested to see how this combines with the blacked out grille.
But that luxury comes alive inside. Old-school Lincoln luxury touches include available wood inserts or blue leather. Making the SUV look like a suitably modern vehicle, we also have a large infotainment screen and a digital dashboard.
