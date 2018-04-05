Ford And Chevrolet to Discontinue Fiesta, Taurus, Sonic, Impala In The U.S.

More on this:

1 Jaguar Land Rover U.S. Assembly Plant Considered, Not Viable Right Now

2 Renault-Nissan Merger Could Happen To Streamline Operations, Strengthen Profit

3 Bentley Design Director All But Confirms Porsche Mission E-based Electric Sedan

4 Lotus SUV Confirmed With Volvo Parts, New Sports Cars Coming In 2020

5 Aston Martin Trademarks Varekai Name, But What For?