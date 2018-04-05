Ford And Chevrolet to Discontinue Fiesta, Taurus, Sonic, Impala In The U.S.

Despite the cool-sounding name, the Sonic is one of the most outdated subcompact cars in the segment. And in a similar fashion, the Impala is one of the least interesting options in the full-size sedan segment. Ford also finds itself between a rock and a hard place because U.S. sales of the Fiesta and Taurus are plummeting.
In the case of the Sonic and Fiesta, the Wall Street Journal argues that Japanese rivals are more popular with “budget-minded or young customers.” But not even the like of Toyota, Honda, and Nissan can throttle back the demand for crossovers and SUVs, two vehicle segments that happen to be more lucrative than passenger cars.
The Fiesta, as you know from a previous story, has been canceled in the United States with the introduction of the latest generation. To this effect, the EcoSport crossover and Focus will have to suffice as indirect replacements. General Motors, on the other hand, could replace the antiquated Sonic with an all-electric vehicle.
Moving on to the Taurus, the end is nigh as Ford prepares to introduce the CD6 platform on the 2020 Explorer. Developed for front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications, the vehicle architecture will also serve as the basis for the Lincoln Aviator. General Motors, meanwhile, plans to discontinue the Impala “in the next few years.” Not much is known about the successor, but the writing is on the wall.
Here’s Steve Majoros, marketing director for Chevrolet cars and crossovers: “Every car we have in our portfolio plays a role, every car's important and you know the only way we're going to stay the fastest-growing brand is to keep providing the vehicles that people want.” So to speak, make that more crossovers and fewer cars.
Even though we’re scratching the surface here, there’s no denying the Big Three in Detroit could use some consistency in product development and brand recognition. But bear in mind that Toyota, Honda, and Nissan aren’t giving up on sedans and other conventional body styles. With this point made, where will the American automakers find themselves when the crossover and SUV craze will bite the dust?
The Fiesta, as you know from a previous story, has been canceled in the United States with the introduction of the latest generation. To this effect, the EcoSport crossover and Focus will have to suffice as indirect replacements. General Motors, on the other hand, could replace the antiquated Sonic with an all-electric vehicle.
Moving on to the Taurus, the end is nigh as Ford prepares to introduce the CD6 platform on the 2020 Explorer. Developed for front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications, the vehicle architecture will also serve as the basis for the Lincoln Aviator. General Motors, meanwhile, plans to discontinue the Impala “in the next few years.” Not much is known about the successor, but the writing is on the wall.
Here’s Steve Majoros, marketing director for Chevrolet cars and crossovers: “Every car we have in our portfolio plays a role, every car's important and you know the only way we're going to stay the fastest-growing brand is to keep providing the vehicles that people want.” So to speak, make that more crossovers and fewer cars.
Even though we’re scratching the surface here, there’s no denying the Big Three in Detroit could use some consistency in product development and brand recognition. But bear in mind that Toyota, Honda, and Nissan aren’t giving up on sedans and other conventional body styles. With this point made, where will the American automakers find themselves when the crossover and SUV craze will bite the dust?