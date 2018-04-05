Diesel Car Sales Drop in Germany in March in Wake of Court Decision

More on this:

1 Rome to Ban Diesel Cars From City Center Starting 2024

2 Germany Greenlights Cities to Ban Diesel Cars

3 Porsche Diesels Not Going Anywhere Soon, Macan Facelift to Get One Too

4 Germany Gives Diesel Cars Stay on Execution

5 Porsche Gives Up On Diesels, Ends Production Of Macan and Panamera Diesel