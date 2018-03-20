autoevolution
Lotus SUV Confirmed With Volvo Parts, New Sports Cars Coming In 2020

20 Mar 2018, 9:49 UTC ·
by
Acquired last year by Zhejiang Geely Holding, the automaker founded by Colin Chapman is looking to the future with more than just hope in its eyes. Chief executive officer Jean-Marc Gales has faith in the product plan for the medium term, which will see Lotus launch two all-new sports cars and a sporty... uhm, sport utility vehicle.
Speaking to Automotive News Europe, the head honcho started off the interview by explaining the changes the company is going through. From the point of view of staff, the Hethel, Norfolk-based automaker will hire 300 people in 2018, representing an increase of almost 40 percent from the current personnel of 806.

Of those 300 that will arrive this year, “most are” going to work on “two new sports cars” according to Gales. “We will tell you what they are in five months, but both will come in 2020.” If you were wondering which is the last new car launched by Lotus - and when it premiered - that would be the Evora that came out in 2009.

Regarding the Lotus SUV we’ve heard time and time again from more or less official sources, the chief exec told the cited publication that his team has “started to work” on it. Scheduled to debut “in about four years [2022],” the most polarizing Lotus ever “has to be the right car. We got one shot.” At the present moment, the final design has yet to be signed off for the next stage of development.

Gales further mentioned the SUV wouldn’t target the “compact segment,” but the turfs of the Porsche Macan and Porsche Cayenne. On the subject of oily bits, the man behind Lotus confirmed the newcomer would use “a mix of new and proven Geely family modules,” which is the cryptic way of saying: “Thank you, Volvo!”

Last, but certainly not least, production of the SUV is “highly probable” to take place in China at one of Volvo’s or Geely’s facilities. The two sports cars, which will help Lotus sell more than 3,000 vehicles per year by 2022, are to be built in the United Kingdom.

Lotus 3-Eleven 430 pictured.
LOTUS models:
