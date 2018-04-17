Cadillac Escalade Offered With $10k Discount for 2016 MY Lessees

If you happen to drive a 2016 Cadillac Escalade on lease, you’re in for some good news. In order to fend off the 2018 Lincoln Navigator luxo-SUV, the automaker decided to offer a rebate of $10,000 to lessees for switching to the 2018 model.
Owners of the 2016 Escalade, meanwhile, are offered up to $7,500 to keep them from straying to Lincoln. According to Bloomberg, “the promotion runs through May 31st,” and it’s described as “an exclusive private offer” designed to “keep people in the family.” While some may paint General Motors as being desperate, the truth of the matter is that these are the sort of offers few customers can refuse.
Unveiled in October 2013 and in production since January 2014, the fourth generation of the Escalade is showing its age. But despite the old underpinnings, the Escalade continues to outsell the Navigator. On the other hand, Lincoln is gaining ground thanks to the desirability it had built into the newcomer, including the F-150 Raptor-tuned 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that makes 450 twin-turbocharged horsepower.
How do these discounts translate in comparison to the Navigator’s retail price, which starts at $72,055 excluding destination and delivery? The Escalade is more expensive at $74,695, but minus $7,500 and $10,000, you’re looking at $67,195 and $64,695. The Escalade ESV (long-wheelbase version) features a premium of $3k.
Now here’s something that might be of interested to those who like numbers. According to the cited publication, “analysts estimate that profit per vehicle can top $20,000 on the Escalade.” Morgan Stanley has pegged the profit at $1 billion per year, which is mind-boggling considering that is an SUV based on a pickup truck.
Speaking of the origin of the underpinnings, the GMT K2XX can trace its roots back to 2013. Now that the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 have transitioned to the T1XX platform, it’s a matter of time until Cadillac follows suit.
Expected in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the heir-apparent could get independent rear suspension and the 550-horsepower 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 from the CT6 V-Sport.
