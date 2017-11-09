2018 Cadillac Escalade Takes On The 2018 Lincoln Navigator With $5,000 Discount

At $73,995 for the entry-level trim with the Hydra-Matic 10-speed
automatic transmission, the Escalade is an expensive means of personal transportation. But even at this price point, customers are willing to cross-shop between companies that offer the same type of product. To this effect, Cadillac offers a $5,000 discount on the 2018 Escalade. What that means is, you can drive off the lot in your 2018 Escalade for $68,995.
Being an all-new model, the Navigator won’t get any worthwhile incentive as it hits the dealer lot. For reference, the Navigator
retails at $72,055 and ships with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 in Ford F-150 Raptor specification. The full-size luxo-SUV
offers 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet, which is more than the Escalade’s free-breathing 6.2-liter V8.
The $5,000 discount “can be grouped with several other deals GM is offering,”
highlights Bloomberg
. “Last month, incentive spending on the Escalade averaged $4,117, down from $5,570 in September and $6,178 in August.”
And that, dear reader, means that there’s room for improvement.
At the end of the day, this is a matter of market share. The Ford Motor Company made the Navigator more luxurious, performant, and desirable than the previous generation because the body-on-frame SUV segment is highly lucrative in the United States. Given these circumstances, it will be interesting to see how Jeep will price the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer
.
By sheer coincidence, General Motors upped the price of the Opel Ampera-e
by €5,700, angering both customers and dealers. But then again, focusing on the Chevrolet Bolt is how General Motors rolls considering Opel and Vauxhall are now integrated into Groupe PSA.