2018 Cadillac Escalade Takes On The 2018 Lincoln Navigator With $5,000 Discount

9 Nov 2017, 16:49 UTC ·
Redesigned from the ground up for the 2015 model year, the Cadillac Escalade is getting on a bit. There’s an all-new generation planned for the 2020 model year, which will share the GM T1 platform with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. But until then, the Escalade has to take on its biggest rival, the 2018 Lincoln Navigator. How can Cadillac sway people away from Lincoln? The automaker will make them an offer they can’t refuse.
At $73,995 for the entry-level trim with the Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission, the Escalade is an expensive means of personal transportation. But even at this price point, customers are willing to cross-shop between companies that offer the same type of product. To this effect, Cadillac offers a $5,000 discount on the 2018 Escalade. What that means is, you can drive off the lot in your 2018 Escalade for $68,995.

Being an all-new model, the Navigator won’t get any worthwhile incentive as it hits the dealer lot. For reference, the Navigator retails at $72,055 and ships with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 in Ford F-150 Raptor specification. The full-size luxo-SUV offers 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet, which is more than the Escalade’s free-breathing 6.2-liter V8.

The $5,000 discount “can be grouped with several other deals GM is offering,” highlights Bloomberg. “Last month, incentive spending on the Escalade averaged $4,117, down from $5,570 in September and $6,178 in August.” And that, dear reader, means that there’s room for improvement.

At the end of the day, this is a matter of market share. The Ford Motor Company made the Navigator more luxurious, performant, and desirable than the previous generation because the body-on-frame SUV segment is highly lucrative in the United States. Given these circumstances, it will be interesting to see how Jeep will price the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

By sheer coincidence, General Motors upped the price of the Opel Ampera-e by €5,700, angering both customers and dealers. But then again, focusing on the Chevrolet Bolt is how General Motors rolls considering Opel and Vauxhall are now integrated into Groupe PSA.
