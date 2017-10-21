autoevolution
 

Consumer Reports Car Reliability Survey 2017: The Winners And The Losers

You know what time it is? It’s that time of the year Consumer Reports publishes the Car Reliability Survey, and this year is full of predictability and surprises. The results are in, coming from almost 400,000 subscribers who own and run 640,000 vehicles, and the results aren’t good on first impression, at least for some.
As per Consumer Reports, “all-new or updated models are now more likely than older ones to have a wonky engine, a jerky transmission, or high-tech features that fail outright.” The problem, of course, comes in the form of automakers that don’t test new technology thoroughly before incorporating it into their vehicles. Most importantly, CR points the finger at “eight- and nine-speed and continuously variable transmissions,” but doesn't give any names.

Moving on to the most reliable auto brands included in survey, are you surprised Toyota and Lexus lead the pack? The third step of the podium is taken by Kia, while the rest of the top ten looks something like this: Audi, BMW, Subaru, Infiniti, Buick, Honda, and Hyundai. Yup, that’s how it is; Buick is the only American automaker to be featured in the top ten. Cadillac, somewhat worryingly, finished last in the ranking, and that’s the gist of it.

Most reliable cars featured in the survey? Well, the Kia Niro is king of the hill according to Consumer Reports, followed closely by the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins. Amazingly fun to drive as they may be, the BRZ and 86 suffer from a handful of faults that Consumer Reports would’ve found out with nothing more than a search and a keen eye on BRZ / 86 forums.

In third place, the Lexus ES also impressed with its reliability, followed by the Lexus GS, Audi Q3, Toyota RAV4, Lexus IS, Toyota Prius V, Toyota Prius C, and Infiniti Q70. “Wait, no American cars in the top ten most reliable cars list?”

Nope, I’m afraid not. If you want unreliability in your life, Consumers Reports’ least reliable vehicle based on the Annual Reliability Survey is the Chevrolet Camaro. The problems can be found with the transmission and electronics.

Rounding off the top ten of least reliable vehicles, we have the Mercedes-Benz GLC (brakes, steering, suspension, power equipment), Jaguar F-Pace (drive system, electronics, noises and leaks), GMC Acadia (electronics, power equipment, drive system), Fiat 500 (brakes, power equipment, electronics), Ford Focus (PowerShift transmission, drive system), Ford Fiesta (PowerShift transmission, climate system), Volvo XC90 (electronics and electrical system, power equipment), Cadillac Escalade (power equipment, transmission, climate system), and Tesla Model X (body hardware, paint, trim, climate system).

