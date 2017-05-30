autoevolution

2020 Jeep Grand Wagoneer (Alleged) Design Leaked through Patent Filing

 
The resurgence of the famous Jeep Grand Wagoneer has been one of the hottest rumors concerning the American brand lately, but while people were whispering tidbits of information about the upcoming SUV, Jeep has been keeping itself busy.
We think the Jeep range has never been more appealing than it is now, with the possible exception of the Cherokee model which appears to have suffered from a genetic failure that made it look different from its siblings. The Renegade, the new Compass and the Grand Cherokee, on the other hand, all represent more than decent choices in their respective segments.

Like Land Rover and unlike the rest of the premium carmakers, when it comes to SUVs, Jeep has the background to back its claims for undisputed off-road abilities. Unlike Land Rover's Range Rover arm, though, Jeep lacks any luxury credentials, which is what the Grand Wagoneer is supposed to fix.

According to those rumors that have been going around for the past year or so, the Grand Wagoneer will be priced in the same region as the Range Rover, meaning it will easily go over the $100,000 mark. More recently, people with heavy saying inside the company said that $100,000 would represent the maximum cap, which sounds a lot more reasonable.

It's not that we doubt Jeep could make a car that looks like it's worth over $100k - the Americans do have Maserati expertise in their backyard, after all. Our concerns lie with whether the public would be willing to take that kind of money out of its pockets for a new product from a carmaker that used to play in a different league up to that point.

Whatever the case, the Grand Wagoneer will represent the top of the Jeep range, slotting above the current pack leader, the Grand Cherokee. The new SUV is believed to ride on an extended Grand Cherokee platform, giving it enough space to become the first Jeep seven-seater since the Commander was discontinued.

Auto Guide managed to intercept the Grand Wagoneer's patent filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, and the technical drawings show us a vehicle that looks like a Land Rover Discovery clone with a Jeep front end.

If they are indeed linked to the production version of the SUV, the Grand Wagoneer's strong suit will not be its exterior design. It seems completely bland, which would make some sense considering this car is supposed to mix stylish elegance with the Jeep ethos. That has has to be one of the toughest briefs in the industry for an exterior designer.

Like so many other things about the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, its release date is also unclear - and by "date" we mean "year." It could show up by the end of next year as a 2019 model year, but if that were the case, we should have spotted at least some testing mules out there. A 2019 release sounds a lot more probable, but we fear that with every passing year, the design would get more and more obsolete.
